‘Amazing advert’: New Gladstone podcast launches

IF you were stuck on Curtis Island, what eight songs would you listen to while awaiting your rescue and why?

That is the question new Gladstone podcast Curtis Island Discs poses weekly to members of the Gladstone region who regularly fly ‘under the radar’.

Adopted from the highly successful British radio program ‘Desert Island Discs’, a three-person team formed to put a local spin on the concept.

Produced by William Debois and presented by Stel Kelly and Dave Beacon on a weekly basis, the podcast uses music in order to get to know its guests.

“It usually gives you a nice insight into their character,” Mr Debois said.

“It can sometimes be people you’ve never heard of because they are not in the limelight, like doctors or scientists, but their contributions to the region are really important in most cases.”

Mr Debois said the podcast steered clear of the conventional questions and let the guest’s music selection do the talking.

“We do ask questions wanting to get to know them, but we know we can find out a lot more about them by playing their songs and letting them speak about it,” he said.

Mr Beacon said he loved the concept of the podcast and being involved with it because it shed some light on the region.

“The guests are everyday people like you and me with connections to Curtis Island; so far we have had a marine biologist and a ferry driver,” he said.

“There is a thread there. I find interest and all of a sudden I think ‘Hey, this person has a real story here’, something I hadn’t heard before and I like their songs.

“That is the most prominent thing I take away from it.”

Ms Kelly said there had been some surprising musical choices by guests they had featured so far, from Beastie Boys to Bach.

“We are receiving reviews from all over the world including America, so knowing that the Curtis Island Discs podcast is already reaching overseas audiences is fantastic,” she said.

“I think as a team we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses now too, so we play on those and are developing our skill sets.”

You can listen to the Curtis Island Discs podcast on the Crow Street Creative website, Itunes or Spotify.

