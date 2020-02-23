Amateur teen Stephanie Kyriacou a pro at winning

Stephanie Kyriacou had plenty to smile about at Bonville after her sensational win. Pic: David Tease/Golf NSW

Her dad Nick is caddy, her coach steered Matt Jones to the Australia Open win, she's got a crush on Aquaman hottie Jason Momoa and she's a South Sydney Rabbitohs fan.

Meet Sydney teenager Stephanie Kyriacou, the young gun who has turned golf on its head the last couple of days.

Even Australian great Karrie Webb and women's PGA winner Hannah Green were caught up in the excitement, with both stars taking to social media to lend their support to the 19-year-old heading into the final day of the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville on Sunday

The 2020 NSW Amateur 36 hole stroke play champion went into the event ranked 10th in Australia and with a highest world ranking of 90th.

She left it with the biggest win of her career - eight shots clear of second place at 22-under - and a legion of new admirers, with her feat described as one of the most stunning amateur efforts in recent times.

"It feel pretty good, I must admit. It's the biggest win of my career,'' said Kyriacou, who will now discuss with her parents whether to turn professional after the Bonvilel victory.

"I was pretty nervous for the first couple of holes. More nervous at the start than at the end which is a bit strange.''

As an amatuer Kyriacou will take the trophy home but none of the prizemoney with her plans to celebrate kept simply with the NSW Open at Dubbo ahead next weekend.

"My host family made me some brownie so will dig into those with some ice-cream,'' she said. "That will be a real treat.''

A member of the St Michael's Golf Club, the Gary Barter coached Kyriacou hails from Botany and is part of the Golf NSW High Performance squad.

Prior to Sunday, her most memorable golfing moment was winning the Australian Master of the Amateurs at Royal Melbourne in January.