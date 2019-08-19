Always a nice feeling to beat Rocky in a soccer final

SOCCER: They did it.

Against the odds and playing in foreign territory, the Central women's team beat Rockhampton's Bluebirds United to be crowned as the Women's Knock-out Cup champions.

Central won 2-0, but it took until the double overtime stage to shoot down the Bluebirds.

GRAND VICTORY: The jubilant Central women's team. Central women 190819

Central right winger Jessica Bray said her team was committed from the get-go and it was just a matter of time before rewards would come.

"It was a tough game and we had a lot of possession in the first half and we had so many shots at goal," she said.

"The whole team strung the ball well together with passes through the middle of the ground. Bluebirds came out strong in the second half but our defence held them out pretty well."

Central's Arlia King nailed the decider after her sister, Dylan, was brought down illegally in the penalty area.

Arlia took the penalty kick and made no mistake for 2-0.

"The girls all dug deep in extra time and Gracie Moore calmly slotted the ball past the Bluebirds keeper to give us the lead in the 92nd minute," Central coach Marty Emerson said.

Emerson said his team weathered the heat that Bluebirds applied early in the second half. "Credit to the Bluebirds ladies who came out fired up after half time and created a couple of chances to test our goalkeeper Tayla Bonney who was solid as usual in the box," he said.

Central then wrested back the momentum it held earlier and two shots on goal hit the cross-bar.

Emerson said Moore was one of the team's young guns.

"Gracie is another one of our younger girls who has stepped up to seniors this year and been playing really well," he said. "She's had the chance to play first division several times throughout the year and done an amazing job."

Emerson said Moore was one of seven players aged 16 or under which included Jordan Porter and Keely Hooper.

"At only 14 and 15 years old Jordan Porter and Keely Hooper play with experience and ability well beyond their years," he said.

"Jordan has an amazing work-rate and read of the game and Keely is one of the most technically gifted female players I've seen."