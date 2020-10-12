Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
News

ALVA BEACH INQUEST: Victim’s widow to take stand

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE HIGHLY anticipated Alva Beach inquest, two years in the making, will kick off this morning with emotions set to run high as witnesses give evidence about what happened the night two men were stabbed to death.

Thomas Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, were killed on October 1, 2018 after being fatally stabbed inside a home at Topton St, Alva Beach.

Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald

The men were looking for Candice Locke at the home of Dean Webber when they were fatally stabbed.

The exact details of what happened that night have remained unclear since the tragedy, but today five witnesses will give evidence on the first day of the five-day inquest at Cairns Magistrates Court.

Mr Christensen's widow, Jaye, is first to take the stand, followed by friends who were with the men hours before they died.

Later, Ms Locke will take the stand and give her evidence in the afternoon.

alva beach inquest editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

        Premium Content Learner driver, 17, crashes car into truck in Gladstone

        Breaking A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said she was driving without a guardian and had two fifteen-year-old passengers.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 11.

        Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Premium Content Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Crime Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare pleaded guilty to a three-month spate of offending.

        Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        Premium Content Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        News An ambulance was called to the Calliope Swimming Pool this afternoon.