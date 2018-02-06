Alumina refinery GM announces departure after three years

Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Colin McGibbon will leave the company in March.

WHEN Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Colin McGibbon arrived in Gladstone, the alumina price had spiralled down to worrying lows and the site was running at a loss.

Tasked with rebounding the profit decline, the Scotsman lead a transformation of the refinery, which involved job losses and significant cost cutting.

Three years on, Mr McGibbon has announced his work in Gladstone is done. He will leave the Port City mid-March to be closer to his family in the United Kingdom.

Mr McGibbon attributed the recent successes of the site to its workforce, including a record-breaking 2017.

"The hard work, creativity and friendly can-do-attitude of our employees has allowed Yarwun refinery to transform so successfully," Mr McGibbon said.

"It is rare that a business is able to make such great strides in safety, production and costs."

Mr McGibbon was faced with the challenge of turning around the business when the global alumina price spiralled down to US$205 per tonne, down from an average of US$330 per tonne.

Early 2016 the company underwent an "organisational review" due to the challenging marketing conditions.

By June redundancy papers were handed out to an estimated 100 workers and contractors in a bid to bring the plant back to profitability.

Employees were also instrumental in bringing the site back to profitability, through identifying 400 safety improvements and 180 cost saving initiatives.

Mr McGibbon said he now feels confident about the future of the refinery, which last year shipped a record 3.2 million tonnes of alumina.

"Through the transformation, significant effort has been invested in business improvement systems and I am confident that Yarwun refinery's management team will continue to achieve this year," he said.

In the period between Mr McGibbon's departure and the appointment of his permanent replacement, Mike Dunstan will act as the general manager of Yarwun in addition to his role as general manager of Queensland Alumina Limited(QAL).

As a previous Yarwun general manager, Mr Dunstan has a wealth of experience in managing alumina refineries.

"I'm looking forward to my return to Yarwun for this interim period in particular to support the refinery's teams with their continued achievements," Mr Dunstan said.

Mr McGibbon said he has enjoyed his time in Gladstone, but it was time to return closer to his family.

"Gladstone is an impressive place and I have greatly enjoyed my time here," he said.

"I will take with me fond memories of the beautiful environment, caring people and community spirit."

A recruitment process has started for a new permanent general manager.