TOP ACT: Dan Sultan, pictured performing at 2018 Bluesfest Byron Bay, will perform at Miriam Vale in April.

TOP ACT: Dan Sultan, pictured performing at 2018 Bluesfest Byron Bay, will perform at Miriam Vale in April. Marc Stapelberg

AUSTRALIAN alternative rock singer-songwriter, guitarist and Aria award-winner Dan Sultan will perform in Miriam Vale as part of his upcoming monster tour.

Appearing at Mugul Mountain Retreat near Miriam Vale on Sunday, April 28 as part of his Aviary Takes tour, the three-hour intimate acoustic gig will feature Dan playing a collection of older songs and a smattering of new tracks including a couple of out-of-the-blue covers.

"I'm really looking forward to hitting the regional road with 'The Aviary Takes' tour,” Dan said.

"It'll be good to make up for the shows I had to cancel earlier this year.

"The Aviary Takes are a group of songs I recorded recently and they include old, current, new tracks with a couple of surprise covers thrown in.”

The Central Queensland arm of Dan's tour will be held at the base of Mugul Mountain, a sacred indigenous site surrounded by spectacular views of the bushland and mountain which is frequently visited by the local wildlife.

"Mugul is the indigenous name for Mt Colosseum,” Mugul Mountain Retreat director Lee McIvor said.

"This area was a meeting place for the Meeeroni, Toolooa and Gooreng Gooreng peoples, who would meet each year for a corroboree where they would sort out any differences, arrange marriages and generally celebrate their culture.”

Ms McIvor said Mugul Mountain is a site of significance for the local Gooreng Gooreng people and Dan and guests will be welcomed to country with a smoking ceremony to celebrate and acknowledge indigenous heritage.

"Dan has been scheduled to perform as the sun sets over the mountain, creating an atmospheric musical echo of magic and beauty across the mountain,” she said.

The Aviary Takes collection will be released early in 2019 to accompany the tour.

Dan Sultan will appear at Mugul Mountain Retreat on Sunday, April 28.

For tickets go to Eventbrite or at dansultan.com. Tickets also available at the gate.

Tickets are from $60 to each to $140 for a family pass.

Camping is available. The event is drug and alcohol free, family friendly and there will be food available.

Attendees can bring chairs and a picnic blanket.

For updates go to Facebook/Mugul Mountain Retreat.