'Already lost his job': Gladstone man writes $30K car off in crash

CAR CRASH: The scene of the crash at Harvey Rd. Tegan Fannett

AFTER working a 62-hour week, coming straight off night shift and sinking a few beverages at the pub, a Gladstone man was in no shape to drive.

But he did anyway.

Jason Alexander Hussey only got a few hundred metres down the street after leaving the Harvey Road Tavern, before the 4WD he was driving smashed into a power pole and rolled into an embankment.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Police were called to the scene on the corner of Carinya Dr and Harvey Rd just after 4pm on July 2.

Hussey had his daughter and her boyfriend in the car at the time; none of them received any major injuries.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said Hussey had just come off a shift, before heading to the pub with his family to watch a boxing match.

He had been drinking at the pub from 11 am to 4pm.

On scene of the crash, he returned a reading of .140%.

Mr Mitchell said his client thought he would be okay to drive, but was obviously affected after working a big week.

"He told me he's not sure how he came off the road .. and that it can only be put down to fatigue as well as the underestimation of his alcohol consumption,” he said.

The car, worth more than $30,000 was written off. It was also uninsured.

"He has already lost his job over this offence,” Mr Mitchell said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $750 fine and disqualified his licence for three months.

A conviction was recorded.