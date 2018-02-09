Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten and former NSW premier and Federal Labor Candidate for Bennelong Kristina Keneally speak to the media at Ryde Hospital in Sydney, Friday, December 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten and former NSW premier and Federal Labor Candidate for Bennelong Kristina Keneally speak to the media at Ryde Hospital in Sydney, Friday, December 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

EXCLUSIVE: The next stage of the Port Access Rd and Rookwood Weir would both be delivered under an ALP Federal Government.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten made the commitment yesterday as part of Labor's 'Plan for Real Jobs in Queensland' and will discuss further when in Gladstone this morning.

Mr Shorten said the jobs will be the first of many to come for the state under the initiative.

"The Port of Gladstone is the single most important piece of economic infrastructure in Central Queensland," Mr Shorten said.

"Every year over 100 million tonnes of commodities - from coking coal, LNG, cement, sugar and grains - make their way out of the port to markets around the world.

"Upgrading access to the port will mean more products and resources can be exported, meaning more investment and more jobs for Central Queensland."

Labor says it will invest $100 million in the second stage of the Port Access Rd, which it says would create 200 jobs and would start in the first term of a Labor Government.

Mr Shorten said Labor's number one priority for Queenslanders was jobs.

"It always has been and it always will be," he said.

When Mr Shorten was in Gladstone in August last year, he said the road would have already been built if Labor had been elected.

In a clear message of how important the project is, Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan in November 2017 said the road upgrade would be a "game changer" for the region.

The party's other funding commitment was to Rookwood Weir, a project that could ensure water security across Central Queensland.

"A Shorten Labor Government will deliver more than 2000 construction and agriculture jobs and ensure water security across Central Queensland by committing the full $176 million federal share to build the Rookwood Weir," Mr Shorten said.

The Labor leader said there would be more than 100 local construction jobs.

This week Mr Shorten has been under pressure about doubts he cast on the party's support for Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine.

Meanwhile, he said he was working on a "major jobs plan for regional Queensland - jobs for Gladstone, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rocky".

"They will be long-term, secure jobs that are tied to infrastructure projects, backed by government investment," he said.