Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers.
Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers. Matt Taylor GLA210618ZACB
Politics

ALP's by-election wins grow Gladstone candidate's confidence

Tegan Annett
by
1st Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE Australian Labor Party's strong showing at Super Saturday's by-elections has bolstered the confidence of Gladstone candidate Zac Beers.

The party held on to its four seats in the five back-to-back federal by-elections at the weekend, which was tipped to be a challenge on leadership.

A swing of four per cent to Labor's Susan Lamb in the seat of Longman in the state's south-east has raised the possibility of other Labor candidates grabbing marginal seats at the next Federal Election.

But the Turnbull government maintains that the swing against it in Longman was typical for a by-election.

At the 2016 Federal Election there was a 5.5 per cent swing against Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in favour of then first-time Labor candidate Mr Beers.

After 11 days of counting Mr Beers conceded defeat, sitting 1368 votes behind Mr O'Dowd.

Mr Beers listened to the by-election results rolling in on radio on Saturday night after spending the day speaking to residents in Wondai in the electorate's south-west.

"It was interesting to see the numbers roll in. I don't think anyone expected the reduction in the LNP primary vote in Longman," he said.

"What it tells me is that in terms of what voters are thinking and responding with is that they're not happy with the LNP's proposal for big tax cuts to the top end of town."

While Mr O'Dowd was not available to comment because he is overseas, a spokesman for the LNP's Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, who holds her seat with a margin of 0.6 per cent, played down the by-election results.

"The result there holds little bearing on the likelihood of any future results in Capricornia," the spokesman said.

"By-elections do not often fall favourably for sitting governments and the electoral outcome on Saturday was to be expected."

Another Labor politician, Jason Clare, will visit Gladstone tomorrow as the party continues its support for the second-time candidate Mr Beers.

Mr Clare, the Opposition's trade and investment spokesman, is expected to meet with Gladstone Regional Council to discuss tourism opportunities for the region.

Related Items

australian labor party by-election flynn zac beers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    DIANNE TRAGEDY: Siblings fight for maritime reforms

    DIANNE TRAGEDY: Siblings fight for maritime reforms

    News Zac Feeney's siblings are campaigning for a swag of changes to the commercial fishing industry in a bid to make sure no family knows the pain they have felt.

    Aquatic Centre loving its new filter

    Aquatic Centre loving its new filter

    News Staff praise new filtration system at Aquatic Centre indoor pool.

    Mayor roasted over ties to Labor Lamb

    Mayor roasted over ties to Labor Lamb

    News Mayor Matt Burnett pictured handing out how-to-vote cards for Labor.

    Rotary Car Boot and Swap Meet hasn't stalled

    Rotary Car Boot and Swap Meet hasn't stalled

    News The Rotary Car Boot Sale will be held Saturday, August 11

    Local Partners