ALP's by-election wins grow Gladstone candidate's confidence

THE Australian Labor Party's strong showing at Super Saturday's by-elections has bolstered the confidence of Gladstone candidate Zac Beers.

The party held on to its four seats in the five back-to-back federal by-elections at the weekend, which was tipped to be a challenge on leadership.

A swing of four per cent to Labor's Susan Lamb in the seat of Longman in the state's south-east has raised the possibility of other Labor candidates grabbing marginal seats at the next Federal Election.

But the Turnbull government maintains that the swing against it in Longman was typical for a by-election.

At the 2016 Federal Election there was a 5.5 per cent swing against Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in favour of then first-time Labor candidate Mr Beers.

After 11 days of counting Mr Beers conceded defeat, sitting 1368 votes behind Mr O'Dowd.

Mr Beers listened to the by-election results rolling in on radio on Saturday night after spending the day speaking to residents in Wondai in the electorate's south-west.

"It was interesting to see the numbers roll in. I don't think anyone expected the reduction in the LNP primary vote in Longman," he said.

"What it tells me is that in terms of what voters are thinking and responding with is that they're not happy with the LNP's proposal for big tax cuts to the top end of town."

While Mr O'Dowd was not available to comment because he is overseas, a spokesman for the LNP's Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, who holds her seat with a margin of 0.6 per cent, played down the by-election results.

"The result there holds little bearing on the likelihood of any future results in Capricornia," the spokesman said.

"By-elections do not often fall favourably for sitting governments and the electoral outcome on Saturday was to be expected."

Another Labor politician, Jason Clare, will visit Gladstone tomorrow as the party continues its support for the second-time candidate Mr Beers.

Mr Clare, the Opposition's trade and investment spokesman, is expected to meet with Gladstone Regional Council to discuss tourism opportunities for the region.