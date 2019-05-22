Menu
GET BOOKED: Darcy Galea, Louis Galea, Sarah Johnstone and Layla Dau reading Alpacas with Maracas at National Storytelling Day at Gladstone Library Square. Liana Walker
Alpacas with Maracas take over Gladstone

22nd May 2019 6:02 PM
ACROSS the region yesterday 334 children stopped at 11am to read Alpacas with Maracas as part of national simultaneous storytime.

Children attended Gladstone, Miriam Vale, Agnes and Boyne Library to read the picture book in their own creative ways.

At Boyne Library students from Tannum Sands High School performed the book while Miriam Vale participants learned the sign language for Alpaca and Maracas.

Mount Larcom Primary School was joined by their resident alpacas for the reading.
Mount Larcom Primary School was joined by their resident alpacas for the reading. Contributed

Librarian of youth collections and programs Sarah Johnstone said the event was a great success.

"The numbers were great of course but just the whole impact of the day on individual children is more important than how many turned up,” Ms Johnstone said.

"The families were appreciative of the opportunity and just the smiles on the kids faces said it all.”

Meanwhile at Mount Larcom State School, students were joined by their resident alpacas which are a part of the agricultural studies program for the reading of the book.

