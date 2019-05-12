ALP to prioritise labour-hire law

JOB FOCUS: Senator Brendan O'Connor with Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers visited The Observer office to discuss misuse of labour hire.

ENDING misuse of casualisation and labour hire remains a priority for the ALP in Flynn.

Labor candidate Zac Beers was joined by Senator and opposition spokesman for employment and workplace relations Brendan O'Connor on Thursday to discuss why they believed this was a key issues for the electorate.

Mr O'Connor said there was "no doubt” the misuse of labour hire was high in the region.

"It's a combination of problems here: the behaviour of large companies, private companies who want to bring in completely different conditions of employment and a Federal Government who just pays lip service to this,” Mr O'Connor said.

Mr Beers said the issue was "really hurting” workers across the electorate.

"They're in a position where they no longer participate in things in the community because they're at home hanging by the phone waiting for a call to go into that next shift,” Mr Beers said.

Mr O'Connor said if elected the ALP would introduce legislation as a priority.

"We want to legislate quickly. We'll give a lengthy period to allow some of the arrangements to be resolved and reconciled with that legislation,” he said.

Mr O'Connor referenced a Canadian policy that gave businesses a 12-month period to adjust to the new legislation.

Liana Walker