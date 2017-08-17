29°
News

ALP selects coal mine worker to contest Callide

Andrew Thorpe
Vanessa Jarrett
and | 17th Aug 2017 4:43 AM
UPHILL BATTLE: Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for Callide.
UPHILL BATTLE: Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for Callide. Vanessa Jarrett

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE LABOR Party has nominated a coal mine worker and lifelong Biloela resident to take the fight to the LNP for the seat of Callide at the state election.

Darren Blackwood, 47, has served as a CFMEU delegate at Callide Mine for the past 12 years, representing his workmates during a tough period of industry: widespread lay-offs, increased reliance on casual labour and a change of ownership at the mine.

"I am experienced in representing people and the community, (and) I will continue to do that if given a chance," Mr Blackwood said after his candidacy was announced.

"I will be fighting for all the communities in the Callide electorate - they deserve better."

Callide is currently held by former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, who is retiring at the next election.

Following a redistribution of state electorates in May, the town of Calliope is set to become part of Callide from the next term of parliament.

Mr Blackwood echoed Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher when he indicated the issue of asset sales would play a major role in his campaign.

"While the Palaszczuk State Government continues to fight for secure jobs, people here in Callide remember the threat to their livelihoods when Tim Nicholls planned to sell off our power stations," he said.

"I put my hand up for the seat because of the LNP cutbacks... and I can't trust the LNP on asset sales."

Mr Blackwood will face off for the seat against Taroom grazier, businessman and former councillor Colin Boyce, who was preselected by the LNP in June.

He will also face strong competition from One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Katter's Australian Party wild card Robbie Radel.

Mr Blackwood acknowledged he had an uphill battle to fight if he wanted to be elected to the rural seat, which has never had a Labor member since it was created in 1950.

"I definitely am the under- dog and I have got a lot of hard work to do," he said.

"But I am well known and hopefully people will start to realise that a vote for the LNP is a vote for the same representation ... you are going to get nothing.

"I think people are (also) starting to realise what One Nation stand for, and that is themselves."

Gladstone Observer
Expert tips on running the Botanic to Bridge

Expert tips on running the Botanic to Bridge

IMPORTANT tips to make sure you finish Sunday's Botanic to Bridge.

Vote worth $80k on joystick vs steering wheel causes split

News

Councillors split between joysticks and steering wheels.

Artists getting excited for prestigious awards

CELEBRATION: Crowd gathers outside GRAGM for previous awards.

Community gears up for annual art show.

Friends in Art exhibition on now

GET CREATIVE: Friends in Art members Anna Anderson, holding Art by Bartuccio and Christine Krebs with her work 'Melaleuca 1'.

Local art group puts on a colourful show.

Local Partners

Gladstone goat farmer hopes to milk awards at Ekka

Lesley is not kidding around!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

Gladstone Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

A taste of the theatre for the very young

A show for the very young, giving them a taste of the theatre.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

An opportunity for all ages!

19 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

We are proud to present 19 Whitbread Road to the market. Whether you are an investor, first home buyer or retiree, this home will cater for you. Features at a...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Council's hot property at Agnes set to go under the hammer

GOING, GOING: Gladstone Regional Council will auction off two town houses at Agnew Water.

Units once built for council workers up for sale.

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause