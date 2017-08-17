ALP selects coal mine worker to contest Callide

UPHILL BATTLE: Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for Callide.

THE LABOR Party has nominated a coal mine worker and lifelong Biloela resident to take the fight to the LNP for the seat of Callide at the state election.

Darren Blackwood, 47, has served as a CFMEU delegate at Callide Mine for the past 12 years, representing his workmates during a tough period of industry: widespread lay-offs, increased reliance on casual labour and a change of ownership at the mine.

"I am experienced in representing people and the community, (and) I will continue to do that if given a chance," Mr Blackwood said after his candidacy was announced.

"I will be fighting for all the communities in the Callide electorate - they deserve better."

Callide is currently held by former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, who is retiring at the next election.

Following a redistribution of state electorates in May, the town of Calliope is set to become part of Callide from the next term of parliament.

Mr Blackwood echoed Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher when he indicated the issue of asset sales would play a major role in his campaign.

"While the Palaszczuk State Government continues to fight for secure jobs, people here in Callide remember the threat to their livelihoods when Tim Nicholls planned to sell off our power stations," he said.

"I put my hand up for the seat because of the LNP cutbacks... and I can't trust the LNP on asset sales."

Mr Blackwood will face off for the seat against Taroom grazier, businessman and former councillor Colin Boyce, who was preselected by the LNP in June.

He will also face strong competition from One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Katter's Australian Party wild card Robbie Radel.

Mr Blackwood acknowledged he had an uphill battle to fight if he wanted to be elected to the rural seat, which has never had a Labor member since it was created in 1950.

"I definitely am the under- dog and I have got a lot of hard work to do," he said.

"But I am well known and hopefully people will start to realise that a vote for the LNP is a vote for the same representation ... you are going to get nothing.

"I think people are (also) starting to realise what One Nation stand for, and that is themselves."