ALP promise permanent in-house jobs for Gladstone

JOBS PUSH: Labor Senator Chris Ketter and opposition spokesman for human services Ed Husic meet with Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers in Gladstone yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA080519BILL

LABOR candidate Zac Beers has hit back at comments from the LNP that a promise of 100 new department of human services jobs is just a replacement for potential job losses in the coal mining sector.

Mr Beers was joined by opposition spokesman for human services Ed Husic and Labor senator Chris Ketter in Gladstone today to announce Labor's promise to create 100 local service delivery and call centre roles.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the announcement was "proof” Zac Beers would "kill off local jobs”.

"They are only interested in creating more public servant jobs, not supporting our mining workers,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I support our resource sector workers and value the contribution those 35,000 jobs make to our economy.”

But Mr Beers said Mr O'Dowd's comments were simply "scare tactics”.

"There's no jobs coming out of the coal mining sector,” Mr Beers said.

"We know coal mining has got a bright future. The price is as good as it's ever been and the industry is going gangbusters right now trying to find work to make sure they're keeping up with production demands.”

Mr Beers said the new permanent roles would deliver $7.2million into the local economy each year, with the jobs to be put in place over a period of four years.

Mr Husic said the new jobs would provide another layer of economic activity to Gladstone and surrounding areas.

"It's part of our big push to provide more jobs in-house for Centrelink and Medicare and importantly too that these jobs get placed outside the major capital cities and in our regions,” Mr Husic said.

"We want to be able to set those jobs right here in Gladstone, permanent, well-trained full-time jobs.

"We will work out in terms of local need we'll talk with the department and the community as well.”

Mr Husic said the current government outsourced these roles to large multinational companies.

"Frankly smaller business will benefit from the economic activity that is generated from putting full-time jobs in a city like Gladstone turning it into a centre for service delivery in a way Zac has championed,” he said.