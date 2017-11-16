ALP and LNP talk lifting education outcomes for all students

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a re-elected Labor government would employ 3,700 new teachers over the next four years to keep downward pressure on class sizes and ensure all Queensland children have access to a world class education.

She said her government would also reintroduce the Ready Reading program to primary schools and lift education outcomes for all students.

"We are determined to provide Queensland students with the skills and knowledge they need to meet the challenges of the future,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"At the heart of our policy is a commitment to ensure we employ more teachers to meet enrolment growth around the state.”

Ms Palaszczuk said Labor's World Class Education policy would deliver the rollout of the Digital Technologies Curriculum, including coding and robotics, to all schools and inspire students to study STEM through virtual STEM academies and STEM Girl Power camp.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls said the LNP believed education is about teaching quality and outcomes.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has failed to announce one additional teacher, admitting she has simply confirmed what is already in the existing Queensland budget,” he said.

"We have seen NAPLAN results flat lining, and last year schools missed 18 of 24 national benchmarks.”

The LNP promised to reinstate the Schools Planning Commission to ensure that future planning delivers schools and upgrades where they are needed most.

Shadow Education Minister, Tracy Davis said the LNP would make further education announcements later in the campaign.