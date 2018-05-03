Almost as old as Gladstone itself

WHAT started with a few Scottish immigrants gathering together for Sunday services in the Court House has become a Gladstone icon 150 years later.

You won't see kilts or hear many Scottish accents today.

Presbyterian Church minister, Nathan Shannon says the church is filled with people from Korea, South Africa and all round the world.

"Jesus is the one who unites us and the one who's brought us together," he said yesterday.

On Sunday's you'll find about 80-90 people gathered at the church, lead by Reverend Shannon, who at 38-years-old bucks the stereotype.

He says about six months before he arrived in Gladstone, two and a half years ago, the congregation started to grow.

Nathan, as he prefers to be called, says it's just a case of trying to do the basics well.

"We're teaching people the Gospel, we're not out to make people feel guilty, but to find out what real freedom looks like in Jesus. I think people respond to that."

Before becoming a church minister, Nathan owned a small business, but at 30, he and wife Naomi made a life-changing decision.

"It was never something I wanted to do. It caught me by surprise and it caught some of the people who know me well by surprise too," he laughed.

Nathan says he thought about it, prayed about it and spoke to people he trusted before embarking on four years' full-time study at Queensland Theological College and an apprenticeship at his home church in Brisbane.

"They prepared us as well as they could in four years, but it will take me a lifetime to understand the Bible," he said.

"People are looking for something bigger and better than what life has to offer.

"Gladstone has gone through some tough times and it leaves people questioning.

"I think Jesus is compelling and what he has to offer us is better than anything the world has to offer."

The Presbyterian Church first started Meals on Wheels in the region and was almost destroyed by a cyclone in 1949, but today's congregation spreads across ages, nationalities and includes about 25 children.

This Sunday, anyone who has ever had anything to do with the church, even if you only came once, is invited to help celebrate.

"We've been part of the community almost as long as Gladstone has been on the map," Nathan said.