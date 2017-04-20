Almost a quarter of an acre for sale for $30,000

RARE CHANCE: There are blocks being auctioned off in Ubobo this weekend.

FOUR "rare" vacant blocks in Ubobo are on the market after failing to reach the reserve price at auction this month.

The blocks were released by Gladstone Regional Council this year.

Boyne Valley Country Realty Kaye Pownall said the chance to buy land in this area didn't happen often.

"There were nine blocks from the original Ubobo town plan that had been acquired by the council from the State Government to release for sale in Ubobo," she said.

"It is very hard to find blocks in Ubobo because most of them are owned by families and have been held for generations."

Three of the blocks are 911 sqm and the remaining one is 898 sqm.

On Railway Terrace, they are all selling for $30,000 each.

Ms Pownall said they were quite flat blocks, with good drainage and power connections.

"They're right on the edge of the township, very close to the store and the school and just at the back of the Discovery Centre, so they're in quite a good position," she said.

With the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout from April 28-30, Ms Pownall said with the extra people in town hopefully there would be some interest in the blocks.

The real estate agent lives in the Boyne Valley and said it was a lovely region to live in.

"It's looking at its absolute best at the moment after the rain, the creeks are all running and everything is beautiful and green," Ms Pownall said.

Phone Ms Pownall at Boyne Valley Country Realty on 0416 156 601 for information.

The blocks are listed at domain.com.au.