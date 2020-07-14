Almost 600 jobs available across CQ

The Empire Hotel in Rockhampton is seeking a room attendant to start in coming weeks.

ROCKHAMPTON'S job market looks to be well and truly on the rebound following a reported economic decline during COVID-19.

According to Seek, 589 jobs across a variety of industries including hospitality, healthcare, construction and accounting are accepting applicants to start working within the month.

Trades and Services are rife with opportunity as around 122 job listings such as labourers remain wide open to the community.

Manufacturing, transport and logistics industries, along with the community services and development sector this week have a combined 108 job opportunities on offer.

BMA’s Blackwater Mine is looking to fill a female-only production operator position.

Adani is on the hunt for an Environmental Advisor for its 10mtpa Carmichael Mine & Rail Project currently under construction northwest of Clermont.

Haul Truck operators and an experienced Senior Mining position with Queensland Magnesia are also available.

Healthcare opportunities are also proving to be well in-demand with 70 openings across Rockhampton.

Both aged-care and registered nursing have a respective 12 jobs each.

Royal Flying Doctor Service is recruiting an in-flight midwife and nurse.

Either a permanent part-time or full-time speech pathologist for Autism Queensland is also required.

With hospitality venues and tourism operators once again opening their doors to the public, increased job opportunities come as little surprise.

Keppel Bay Marina's Waterline Restaurant is seeking a Front of House Manager to service its plentiful guests - a gorgeous waterfront view a likely drawcard for many applicants.

Waterline Restaurant’s new FOH manager will enjoy the interactions with lovely patrons such as Rob, Suzanne, Nancy and Lawrie.

Closer to home, a housekeeping attendant for The Empire Hotel in Rockhampton's CBD will be granted equally stunning views of the Fitzroy River.

With 32 industry-wide jobs including nine of those for both bar and beverage staff and chefs, and eight of those in management positions, the hospitality industry shows little sign of slowing down.

The number of government job openings are also proving to be healthy, particularly with Livingstone Shire Council.

The local body is seeking a pair of graduate engineers, numerous labourers and a digital media officer, among others.

For more job listings across a variety of industries, head to Seek.com.au.