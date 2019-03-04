Menu
DOWN TO BUSINESS: Boyne Smelters Limited employees took part in this year's Business Clean Up Day as part of the annual Clean Up Australia program.
News

Almost 500kg of trash cleaned through business's effort

Noor Gillani
by
4th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
THIS Clean Up Australia Day, dozens of volunteers pitched-in to keep the region pristine.

Various groups organised clean-up events yesterday targeting areas such as Lilley's Beach, the Gladstone Marina and Lions Park.

Friday was Youth and Schools Clean Up Day and on Tuesday Boyne Smelters Limited employees got their gloves on for the annual Business Clean Up Day.

A Boyne Smelters spokesman said the group of more than 30 employees was joined by students and together they collected 60 bags of rubbish weighing almost 500kg.

"BSL employees were joined by 47 EQIP Business, Industry and Tourism Skills students to collect rubbish from along the Turtleway bike path and roads around Boyne Island,” the spokesman said.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said while cleaning efforts were positive, it was important to reduce waste production altogether.

She said the start of the single-use plastic bags ban in July and the container refund scheme in September made a huge difference.

"Retailers are reporting a 80 per cent reduction in the use of plastic bags and this means there are less bags going into the environment,” Ms Enoch said.

"Since November, when Queensland's container refund scheme came into effect, more than 250 million containers have been returned.”

