The Gladstone Police dealt out five public nuisance and disorderly in a licensed premise infringement notices on Saturday night.
Almost $4k in fines dealt to five men for pub fight

Tegan Annett
16th Sep 2018 4:57 PM

ALMOST $4000 in fines were dealt out on Saturday night to five men involved in an alleged fight that took place in a Gladstone pub on Saturday night.

A Gladstone Police spokesman said six calls were made to Gladstone Police around 9.45pm about the altercation, which happened at Dicey's Irish Bar and Restaurant.

He told The Observer five men were issued banning orders - ranging from eight to 10 days - prohibiting them from returning to the premises.

He said they received infringement notices of $783 each, totalling $3915, for disorderly behaviour in a licensed premise and public nuisance.

One of the men, a 27-year-old, was from Mackay, and the remainder, two aged 21, a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old, are Gladstone residents.

He said one of the 21-year-old men was arrested and taken to the watch-house and was released later that night.

In another related offence, the police spokesman said a 43-year-old Gladstone woman was arrested and charged with assaulting police.

She will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court at a later date.

Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

A QAS spokesman said no one needed to be taken to Gladstone Hospital.

