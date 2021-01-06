Menu
Gladstone Hospital’s emergency department had a busy Christmas and New Year period.
Gladstone Hospital’s emergency department had a busy Christmas and New Year period.
Health

Almost 1000 show at Gladstone ED over Christmas, New Year

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 12:01 AM
Gladstone Hospital’s emergency department has been put to the test with almost 1000 people showing up over the Christmas and New Year period.

Between December 25, 2020 and January 2, 2021 there were 963 presentations at Gladstone Hospital.

The busiest day was December 28 when 136 patients came through the ED.

READ MORE: REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020

READ MORE: COVID clinics extend hours in CQ to meet demand

Director Medical Services at Gladstone Hospital Dr Dilip Kumar said the presentations were for several reasons with varying degrees of illness and injury.

Dr Dilip Kumar.
Dr Dilip Kumar.

“As always, the ED is busy during the public holidays when access to local GP services is

limited,” Dr Kumar said.

“We also find during the school holidays people are more active, and therefore there are

more falls and injuries.”

He said mental health problems generally accounted for about 6 per cent of ED presentations, and this was consistent for the holiday period.

“While this time is very merry for many people, it is also a period of great sadness for others,” he said.

“Our staff are well trained to provide support and referrals for people with mental health problems when required.

“We always expect a busy time over the holiday period, and roster extra staff on to help

cope with the extra demand.”

READ MORE: Ambulances ‘ramped’ as demand rises on CQ hospitals

READ MORE: Reopening date still unknown for city’s new hospital

This year’s presentations were only slightly down from the 2019/20 festive period, where over the same dates, there were 968 presentations.

The year prior there were 847 presentations over the Christmas New Year period.

Emergency department presentation by day:

Dec 25 – 64

Dec 26 – 96

Dec 27 – 118

Dec 28 – 136

Dec 29 – 111

Dec 30 – 92

Dec 31 – 98

Jan 1 – 125

Jan 2 – 123

