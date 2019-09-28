Allstars superstars shine bright

SHINING SUPERSTARS: Mia Williams, Violent Kamen, Mia Dennison, Addison Shevelling and Willow Nulty from Allstars Calisthenics Academy Inc. were all part of teams that recently became state champions of three of the four age groups they entered in the QLD State Team Calisthenic Championships. Photo: Lacee Froeschl

ALLSTARS Callisthenics superstars are still shining bright after coming away with three titles at the recent Queensland State Team Championships.

Allstars Callisthenics Academy is about to open its doors to newcomers, following the wrap up on its 2019 team season.

"All teams performed with such poise and grace," coach Tarryn Short said.

"And they seemed to love every bit of it, on and off stage.

"It's a pretty big achievement for our club."

Mrs Short said the junior champions were smiling from ear to ear, as they saw their hard work training pay off.

Competitor Mia Dennison was among the teams that proved their technique was strong.

"It was a really good effort that we put in as a team," she said. "It's not a sport for soloists, you can't win a team competition as a soloist. We all work really well together."

The 16-year-old said it was the camaraderie and the teamwork that has kept her coming back year after year, for the past six years.

"I've made so many friends through callisthenics, and getting to train together and go through competitions together is really fun," she said.

"Sometimes it's hard when you're learning routines, but when you've got them down, it's all fun … and it keeps your fitness up to scratch."

Established in 2009, the not-for-profit's aim is to promote the personal and social development and team spirit of dancers through the artistic sport.

While the sport is bigger in the southern states of Australia, Mrs Short said it's getting popular in Queensland, with more young dancers falling in love with the artistic sport that combines elements of ballet, gymnastics, acrobatics, singing, apparatus work and marching.

Mrs Short said a team could only be this successful if it has a strong supporter base.

"We've got an amazing Allstars family which is our community base, and a lot of parents volunteers run our committee," she said.

"There is a real sense of team spirit in this sport," Mrs Short said, adding that it was eminent both on and off stage.