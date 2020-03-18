Alligator Blood fairytale takes twist after irregularity

The feel-good story of Magic Millions day threatens to turn into a nightmare, with Alligator Blood returning an irregularity to the prohibited substance altrenogest.

Alligator Blood won the $2 million Magic Millions Guineas, despite being late on course after being held up in traffic and his float driver Emma Lehmann having to divert through the back streets of the Gold Coast to make it to the track in time, where he was greeted by a fleet of photographers and television cameras.

He was able to overcome the pre-race hysterics and win the Guineas for trainer David Vandyke and jockey Ryan Maloney.

But the win now threatens to be taken away from him after the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission reported the irregularity on Wednesday afternoon.

Altrenogest is generally a substance used to control the regulatory cycle of fillies and mares.

It is allowed for use on female racehorses in NSW, but despite strong advocacy from trainer groups, it is on the banned substance list in Victoria and Queensland.

To have a male horse (Alligator Blood is a gelding) test positive to it is highly irregular.

Vandyke issued a statement saying he was made aware of the irregularity and that he is now awaiting results on the B sample.

Trainer David Vandyke with his star galloper Alligator Blood. Picture: AAP

"Altrenogest is a drug that has never been used to my knowledge on Alligator Blood or any male horse in our stable," Vandyke said.

"It is used in our stable under the brand name Ovumate and is given to some female horses under our care with accurate records kept surrounding administration.

"Those records have been given to QRIC.

"We are in the process of reviewing our security and stable management. There will be no further comment as we await the result of the B sample."

Alligator Blood is Queensland's best racehorse. He is the winner of 10 of his 12 starts, including the Group 1 Australian Guineas this month.

He started favourite in last Saturday's $5 million All-Star Mile, but was beaten out of a place for the first time in his career and has since been sent for a spell.

There are several irregularities to altrenogest in Queensland at the moment still waiting to be heard by stewards' inquiries.

If stewards deem the irregularity to be true and correct, Alligator Blood will likely be stripped of his win in the MM Guineas.