Alliance jets to slash travel time off Gladstone route

ALLIANCE Airlines is promising a faster, quieter and more comfortable experience for passengers when it takes over Virgin Australia's Brisbane to Gladstone route on July 17.

Alliance will be using Fokker 70 jet aircraft that seat 80 people - a step up from the 68-seater ATR turboprop Virgin planes.

Alliance chief executive officer Lee Schofield said Gladstone customers would notice the difference.

"We're hoping the jet service will attract people to Gladstone," he said.

"I think given a choice between a jet and a turboprop aircraft, most people will choose the jet."

COMFORT: Alliance Airlines is promising a smoother ride from Gladstone to Brisbane. Dr Peter Budd

The new service will be code-shared with Virgin Australia, meaning customers will still be able to use the Virgin website to make bookings.

They will also still be able to earn Velocity points and access the Virgin Lounge in Brisbane.

Mr Schofield said Alliance did not foresee major changes to prices as a result of the takeover, saying current fares were a good guide as to how future prices would look.

He also confirmed the flights will be catered, though the airline is still working through details.

FASTER FLIGHTS: An Alliance Airlines 80-seater Fokker 70 jet. Dr Peter Budd

TAKING OVER: Alliance Airlines' proposed flight schedule from July 17. Alliance Airlines

Central Queensland Plane Spotting blog editor Damian Freiberg said the Fokker jets should shave 10-15 minutes off each journey to and from Brisbane, depending on air traffic control.

"If you look at when Alliance took over from Virgin in Emerald, it used to take one hour and 45 minutes (to fly to Brisbane) and that's down to just over an hour now," he said.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett praised Alliance's decision to expand its regional Queensland operations to Gladstone.

"Our airport is more than capable of carrying (the Fokker 70 jets) as well as Qantas and Virgin jets," Cr Burnett said.

"We were hoping (to attract) Alliance as a third airline - this just means we don't get our third airline but we do get our second."