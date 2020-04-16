Menu
Alliance Airlines has committed to flying the Gladstone-Brisbane route. Pic Peter Wallis
News

Alliance commits to Gladstone

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ALLIANCE Airlines has committed to flying the Gladstone-Brisbane route despite widespread flight cancellations across the aviation industry.

Last week, Virgin Australia announced it was suspending the majority of its passenger services, but the route is not affected.

The airlines work on a codeshare system but the Gladstone-Brisbane service is the responsibility of Alliance.

Chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the airline understood how important regular flights were and confirmed it would continue to serve the community despite low passenger demand.

"While we understand that many people are not currently able to travel under the current travel restrictions, we also know that there are people working in essential services across the health, government and resources sectors, among others, who do still need to travel", he said.

"We want to ensure that Gladstone and the surrounding region is still accessible to travellers working in these critical areas."

Services each week have dropped from 13 to six or seven.

There is not expected to be a significant impact on the price of tickets.

The airline has put in a series of measures for crew and passengers, including social distancing on flights, ­screenings and temperature checks.

Restrictions on travel have created considerable challenges for the aviation industry and Qantas and Virgin have stood down thousands of employees.

"We're going OK, we're a bit of a different operation given a lot of what we do is in the resource sector," Mr Schofield said.

Alliance employs more than 550 full-time staff and operates a fleet of more than 40 aircraft.

On Tuesday, Virgin Australia requested an ASX trading halt pending the release of an announcement.

Last week it announced it would suspend passenger routes aside from Melbourne - Sydney.

Late last month, Qantas said it had reduced weekly flights in and out of Gladstone from 32 services to 22.

 

Alliance Airlines CEO Lee Schofield
