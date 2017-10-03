Alliance announces shifts to Gladstone flight schedule

AS SCHEDULED: An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

AS SCHEDULED: An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE

ALLIANCE Airlines has announced changes to its flight schedule between Brisbane and Gladstone.

The changes are already in place, meaning customers with current bookings for impacted flights will be moved to flights leaving at the closest available time.

The airline's early Sunday flights have been shifted from the morning to later in the day, with the first flight now set to leave Brisbane at 1pm, arrive at 2pm and then depart Gladstone at 2.30.

An Alliance spokesperson said the shift was a response to increased demand for flights on Sunday afternoon, and provided additional connecting flight opportunities to Gladstone.

Two Brisbane to Gladstone flights have also been brought forward overnight, so instead of leaving Brisbane at 6am on Thursday and Friday they will now leave at 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with the jets staying overnight in Gladstone.

The spokesperson said the change would allow Gladstone-based travellers enhanced day-trip options to Brisbane and provide greater connection opportunities from the Virgin Australia network.

Flights leaving Brisbane at 9.10am are still available for those wishing to fly out of Brisbane on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.