Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Alleged ute thieves rammed off road

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Jan 2020 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane.

The 15-year-olds allegedly stole the utility in Drewvale about 11pm yesterday.

It's understood a group in another vehicle gave chase ramming them off Eastern Road at Browns Plains a short time later.

 

Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland


The youths were then dragged from the ute and allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the alleged vehicle theft and the actions of the pursuing group.

More Stories

Show More
car jacking car thief crime rammed teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87

      Grease heart-throb dies at 87
      • 11th Jan 2020 12:54 PM

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        News UPDATE: A man in his 20s has injured himself after falling off his water skis at a popular fishing spot.

        Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        premium_icon Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        News A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, including a police vehicle, in a...

        Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        premium_icon Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        News The weevils were put into the pond to remove the water lettuce believed to have...

        Can’t miss youth festival kicks off

        premium_icon Can’t miss youth festival kicks off

        Entertainment Only one more sleep remain until Gladstone Regional Council’s Festival of Summer...