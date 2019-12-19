Menu
Crime

Alleged thieves’ frenzied crime spree

by Talisa Eley
19th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
THIEVES armed with a baseball bat have executed a frenzied crime spree at Broadbeach overnight, robbing three people in just 20 minutes.

Police said the trio, driving a Ford Falcon sedan, approached a woman on the corner of Australia Ave and Jubilee Ave at 10.15pm on Wednesday night, with a man threatening her with the bat before she handed over her handbag and mobile phone.

Just five minutes later the men allegedly struck again, threatening another woman and demanding keys to her Porsche in the driveway of a Waitomo St home.

The second woman managed to get into her car and drive away.

The trio of men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
The trio of men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.


Police will allege the group tried again with a man in Maureen Crt in Broadbeach Waters at 10.35pm.

They took off in the man's blue 2004 BMW hatchback bearing Queensland registration 117WDR.

Police are still hunting for the vehicle, which was last seen travelling south along with the Ford Falcon towards Tweed Heads.

The trio are described as being in their late teens or early 20s, with thin builds. They were wearing black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

