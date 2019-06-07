Menu
CHARGED: A 31-year-old has been charged over a break-and-enter in Kin Kora. Tessa Mapstone
Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

liana walker
7th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with burglary and stealing after he allegedly broke into the window of a Kin Kora house on Wednesday.

Gladstone police Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher alleged the Sun Valley man entered through an unlocked window on Cypress Cl at 10.30am where he filled up two children's backpacks with personal items including passports, jewellery and clothing.

Sen-Sgt Butcher said police utilised CCTV footage from the dwelling to assist investigators to identify the alleged offender.

Sgt Butcher said this came as a timely reminder of the importance of residents locking their homes.

"Without the availability of a CCTV camera we wouldn't have found an offender,” he said.

He was arrested on Thursday and appeared in Gladstone Magistrates court this morning where he was remanded in custody.

A 15-year-old was also arrested this week for stealing a bicycle from Wistari St, Clinton.

The teenager was dealt with by way of juvenile caution.

