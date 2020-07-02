Alleged stalker: ‘I found you scum, I’m coming knocking’

A MAN accused of stalking a Rockhampton woman and her partner allegedly parked outside of their homes and threatened them, sending messages saying "I found you scum. I'm coming knocking on your door maggot".

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 30 after being charged with stalking, breaching a domestic violence order and driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said it was concerning the defendant allegedly continued to stalk for a long time.

He said the evidence included downloaded text messages showing the defendant asked the children if he could speak to their mother.

Mr Schoeman said there was also CCTV and security camera footage.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the DV order in place had a condition of no contact with the victim, or have someone contact the victim on his behalf, unless the contact is regarding issues with the children.

He said it was alleged the defendant sent the victim 458 texts between August 1, 2019, and September 26, 2019, with the contents allegedly including threats towards the victim and others.

"I'm going to make the rest of your life f---ing miserable. You should be watching your back."

Mr Press said that was the nature of the messages.

He said the alleged stalking started on May 11, 2020, when the defendant parked his vehicle at the victim's residence.

Mr Press said it was further alleged the defendant sent the victim a text the next day, threatening another male, saying "I will find out where the maggot lives".

He said the defendant was released from the Rockhampton watch house on bail on May 12 and allegedly sent texts.

Mr Press said the defendant allegedly posted on Facebook on June 6 "I found you scum. I'm coming knocking on your door maggot. Hopefully I will catch you both."

He said the defendant allegedly parked opposite a residence where the victim was at the time on June 9, and allegedly drove pasted an East St address, outlined in his bail conditions as a place he could not go near, on June 23.

Mr Press said the defendant allegedly drove past again on June 24 and then allegedly drove to a Park Avenue address where the victim and male had driven to.

He said a witness claimed the defendant walked up the steps and stood there for a few minutes before walking around, looking for the male resident.

The next day, the defendant allegedly parked outside the male's house when the victim was not there, threw something at the house and yelled "yahoo".

"I'm concerned the defendant has been obsessed with the situation," Mr Press said.

He then pointed out the defendant was released from the watch house in May and "immediately embarked on further activity likely in breach of the protection order".

Mr Press said the evidence showed the defendant was unlikely to comply with bail conditions or court orders.

He ordered the defendant be remanded in custody, ordered briefs of evidence and set the defendant's next court date for September 2.