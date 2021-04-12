Alleged sex offender to plead guilty to DV, bail breach

A man is facing multiple child sex offences as well as breaching bail and breaching a domestic violence order. The offences allegedly occurred in the Mackay and Glastone regions in 2018 and 2020.

A man is facing multiple child sex offences as well as breaching bail and breaching a domestic violence order. The offences allegedly occurred in the Mackay and Glastone regions in 2018 and 2020.

A man facing multiple serious child sex offences will plead guilty to domestic violence and breaching bail in the Mackay region.

The man, aged in his early 20s, is charged with one count each of rape as a domestic violence offence, using the internet to procure children under 16, aggravated supply of dangerous drugs to a minor 16 years or more, and carnal knowledge of children under 16 years (and attempts).

He is also charged with two counts of breaching bail and one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

It is alleged the bail and domestic violence offences occurred in the Mackay region, while the alleged sex offending occurred in the Gladstone area.

More stories:

Hospital death: Coroner finds ‘inadvertent human error’



Mirani horror fatal crash a grim reminder in court case

Mackay man’s link to 500kg cocaine bust after plane crash



The charge of carnal knowledge allegedly occurred in December 2018.

The remaining charges allegedly occurred between May and November 2020.

The case was recently mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court, which heard the bail and domestic violence breach offences have been moved to Gladstone to be finalised in May.

The sex offences will all need to be committed to the district court. The most serious offence is rape, which has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Because he is facing prescribed sexual offending the man legally cannot be named until the case has been committed to the higher court, and only then if it will not identify any alleged victims.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons