Alleged serious offender ‘doesn’t want to turn up to court’

A Gladstone man has been refused bail after he missed a number of court dates for serious charges.

A Gladstone man has been refused bail after he missed a number of court dates for serious charges.

A MAN accused of several serious offences including drug supply has had his bail application refused after failing to appear in court.

Peter Anthony Johnson, 24, is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, disqualified driving, drug possession, utensil possession, possessing anything used in commission of a crime, failure to appear and drug supply.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito applied for Mr Johnson’s bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson was not required to enter a plea.

Read more bail applications:

Man applies for bail to speak with his gamer friends

Bail granted as defence finds ‘several inconsistencies’

Woman accused of serious drug offending refused bail

Mr Pepito told the court it would be unjust to hold Mr Johnson on remand especially considering some of the charges needed to go before a higher court.

He said an analysis of the drugs involved would be needed to determine the exact amounts which would also be time consuming.

He said on bail Mr Johnson could reside in Tannum Sands where he would be subject to reporting and would also undertake his own counselling and drugs rehabilitation.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court none of the risks had been ameliorated in the defence’s application.

Sen Con Spargo alleged there was a large amount of drugs involved in the supply charge and alleged there may have been a commercial element.

He told the court Mr Johnson had allegedly been found driving dangerously again while his other charges were before the court.

“He doesn’t want to turn up to court,” Sen Con Spargo said.

“There’s nothing more the court can do to ameliorate the risks.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey sided with the prosecution and said Mr Johnson had failed to “show cause” for release.

He was refused bail and the matter was adjourned to December 8.