Alleged robbers forced staff into office, stole money from pub

Southwest detectives are investigating the armed robbery for a St George business during the early hours of Thursday which resulted in two people being injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said about 4.30am, two people allegedly gained entry to the hotel at the corner of Henry and Victoria Streets.

Once inside they alleged forced three people into an office, where tills and money were stolen.

A 67-year-old man sustained wounds to his head, arms and leg, while a 39-year-old woman also suffered a small laceration to her head.

None of the injuries were life threatening and the man was transported to St George Hospital.

A vehicle, believed to have been stolen from New South Wales was located burnt out in a nearby laneway shortly afterwards.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100922159.

