Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Alleged Ponzi scheme paid for daughter’s boob job

by Vanda Carson
13th Feb 2020 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE stepdaughter of a car dealer turned "hedge fund genius" travelled to Sydney on a private jet with her family to get breast implants using investors money, a court has heard.

On the second day of a liquidators examination the Federal Court in Brisbane yesterday, Zoe Marzin, a housekeeper from Coolangatta, said that she flew down to Sydney in 2018 on a private jet, and returned on another a week later.

Zoe Marzin flew with her family to Sydney to have breast surgery. Picture: Instagram
Zoe Marzin flew with her family to Sydney to have breast surgery. Picture: Instagram

Ms Marzin is the stepdaughter of Ken Grace, a self-styled "financial whiz" accused of masterminding a Ponzi scheme which allegedly lost high-profile former professional sportspeople investors $25 million.

Mr Grace has denied he had stolen from investors or used their funds as his own.

Ms Marzin, who worked as a receptionist and gofer for her stepfather at his "hedge fund", told the hearing she "went to Sydney specifically to get my boobs done".

Her mother Jane, told the hearing on Tuesday that Zoe had plastic surgery with Dr Michael Zacharia in Double Bay after earlier breast surgery on the Gold Coast failed.

A report filed in earlier court proceedings by the receiver of Mr Grace's failed Goldsky group of companies, stated that $115,502 of investors money was spent on cosmetic surgery by the Grace family.

 

Zoe Marzin was gifted $100,000 from her mother to set up a fashion design business. Picture: Instagram
Zoe Marzin was gifted $100,000 from her mother to set up a fashion design business. Picture: Instagram

 

Ms Marzin also told the court yesterday that her mother Jane gave her a gift of $100,000 cash to help her set up her fashion design business called Zimmer and Maize.

She had clothes designed and made in Bali but never launched the business fully because the fund collapsed in late 2018.

Those who invested in the fund are former swim coach Scott Volkers who put in $220,000, former AFL player and assistant coach Simon Black ($80,000), current Essendon AFL player Devon Smith ($100,000), former AFL player Clark Keating ($100,000), former Olympic swimmer Sam Riley ($50,000) and Riley's husband Tim Fydler ($100,000), as well as Olympic cyclist Robbie McEwen ($50,000) and Melbourne Storm's director of performance Lachlan Penfold ($127,559).

Surfer Joel Parkinson invested in the fund but got out before the fund went bust, the court heard.

 

Ken Grace and wife Jane Grace. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Ken Grace and wife Jane Grace. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

 

In earlier evidence Mr Grace agreed he splashed $17,000 of investors money hiring a private jet to fly himself and his family from the Gold Coast to Sydney in September 2018.

This was the same month that the US Securities and Exchange Commission slapped him with a lawsuit alleging he had misled them and prospective US investors.

There was no finding or admission of guilt as part of the resolution of the SEC's action.

Mr Grace conceded hiring the jet was "an indiscretion I shouldn't have done".

Mr Grace denied suggestions by barrister Liam Copley, for liquidator Chris Baskerville of Jirsch Sutherland that he was "just spending the money" because he "knew he was going to be caught".

Mr Grace, who blamed his poor memory on "chronic alcoholism", is set to return to give evidence on Friday.

Today's witnesses are set to include Mr Grace's son Austin, who worked as a graphic designer for the Goldsky fund, as well as three investors who emerged relatively unscathed, having funds returned to them before it was placed into receivership then liquidation.

breast augmentation editors picks hedge fund ponzi scheme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        premium_icon Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        News Life in detention has been difficult for a Bilolea family, but the waiting and worrying is likely to amplify when their case is heard in Federal Court.

        • 13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        QAL invests $400 million to improve environment

        premium_icon QAL invests $400 million to improve environment

        News The five-year plan focuses on reducing QAL’s environmental impact, with projects...

        • 13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Sgt says drivers 'lucky' after three-car crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Sgt says drivers 'lucky' after three-car crash

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Clinton.

        What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        premium_icon What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        Offbeat We get to the bottom of why a Gladstone resident had a rubber duck taped to his...