Alleged police attack ends in mass bleeding

A 19-YEAR-OLD Manunda man has been charged by detectives after he allegedly seriously assaulted a 38-year-old male police officer at a Teatree Close residence late last week.

Police initially attended the residence in relation to a noise complaint about 7.25pm on Friday.

After speaking with the 19-year-old it was revealed that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

After being informed that he was under arrest the man allegedly struggled with police before striking the male officer and pushing him into a wall.

The officer sustained a cut to his forehead which resulted in mass bleeding.

The man continued to struggle with the two officers, a taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of a large cut to his forehead.

The man was charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm.

He will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on August 30.

A Far North police union boss has slammed the alleged attack and said the region routinely saw the highest rate of assaults on officers in the state.

Queensland Police Union Far Northern representative Sergeant Marty Bristow said following the wide condemnation of a three-year jail sentence given to a teenager who hit and permanently injured Ipswich Constable Peter McAulay last week, there needed to be better protection for officers.

"There needs to be something put in place where people are held responsible for their actions," he said.

"This (latest incident) goes to show the lack of respect some people that police deal with have."