Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Westcourt woman has been granted bail after allegedly stabbing four people.
A Westcourt woman has been granted bail after allegedly stabbing four people.
Crime

Alleged party stabber granted bail

by Pete Martinelli
28th Jun 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTCOURT woman, 23, has been granted bail on strict conditions after she allegedly stabbed four people.

Police allege Nancy Faith Koowootha attended a home in Brophy Street, Westcourt, about 12.30 on Thursday morning.

She was turned away by residents and guests at a party.

It's alleged Ms Koowootha returned to her nearby residence to retrieve a knife before returning to the Brophy Street home.

Police further alleged she became involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a group and has been accused of stabbing three men and one boy with a knife.

More Stories

Show More
cairns court crime stabbing

Top Stories

    Dedicated firey's push for national medals for CQ heroes

    premium_icon Dedicated firey's push for national medals for CQ heroes

    Weather NOVEMBER 2018 saw something CQ never thought it would experience - a mass evacuation of more than 8000 people as a bushfire raged towards Gracemere.

    A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

    premium_icon A YEAR ON: Tobruk dive site advertised to key Asian markets

    Destinations State Ministers recognise ex-HMAS Tobruk's contribution to economy

    WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    • 28th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Car crashes into tree at South Gladstone

    premium_icon Car crashes into tree at South Gladstone

    News QAS crews responded to the incident just after 8pm