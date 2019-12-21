Menu
Steph Curry is trending on social media for the wrong reasons.
Basketball

Alleged nude photos of NBA star Steph Curry leaked

21st Dec 2019 11:44 AM

NBA superstar Steph Curry is trending on social media, but not for the reason basketball fans may have hoped.

Supposed nude pictures of the Golden State Warriors star were uploaded to Twitter on Saturday morning, according to USA Today.

If they're real, the person who uploaded them could face charges under the revenge porn laws.

Under the California penal code it is illegal to distribute images "where the victim is identifiable; with the intent to cause serious emotional distress to the victim; and the victim actually suffered such distress."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Warriors source, the images aren't actually of the two-time MVP and three-time champion.

"Of course it's not him," the source said.

Per the Chronicle, the team doesn't plan to comment publicly on the images, and Curry's agent has told the Daily Mail the pictures are "absolutely" not of him.

Basketball fans' instant reaction to seeing his name atop the trending list was that it would be news of his return to the court, with Curry having suffered a broken left hand earlier in the season.

The reactions after clicking through and scrolling down to find out why his name was on top of the pile were ones of shock.

It was originally reported that photos of his wife, Ayesha, 30, also leaked.

Curry, 31, has missed all but four games this season due to a broken hand.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Stream up to 7 games each week of the 2019/20 NBA Season plus the All-Star Weekend with ESPN on KAYO. Get your 14-day free trial>

 

