Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January.
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January. Annie Perets
Crime

Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READING from a piece of paper held tightly in his hands, an accused murderer launched into an unprompted speech in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Mr Hilder, 63, is charged with murder.

His mention in court was a chance for all involved to get an update of how the case was tracking.

The court heard a brief of evidence was currently being prepared against Mr Hilder.

Mr Hilder appeared by a video link from custody, where he has been since his arrest on January 22.

No plea has been entered on the murder charge.

Mr Hilder's case will be mentioned in court again on May 16.

A court was previously told Mr Hilder was homeless at the time of the alleged offence.

Police allege Mr Thackrah was stabbed while trying to stop his car being broken into.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Nubby the one-finned turtle's returns home after attack

    premium_icon Nubby the one-finned turtle's returns home after attack

    Offbeat Nubby has been given a second chance at life after he was most likely attacked by a shark

    'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    premium_icon 'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

    Community The group formed from a love of hula hooping

    Local achievers wanted for community awards

    premium_icon Local achievers wanted for community awards

    News There are six categories up for nomination