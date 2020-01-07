Alleged meth, cocaine supplier to apply for Supreme Court bail

A MAN accused of transporting over 200g of meth and cocaine into the Gladstone region has decided to apply for supreme bail.

Anthony John Robert Featherstone appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday on several drug charges including driving while a drug was present in his system; possess dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons and possessing dangerous drugs schedule 2 quantity of or exceeding schedule 3.

The court was told he was facing two sets of charges; the first set relating to his alleged offending on December 2, 2019 and this second set involving similar charges however it was not made clear if this offending was related.

Mr Featherstone, 43, was denied bail for his December offending last month on separate charges including possess and supply dangerous drugs, possession of weapons and possess explosives.

In court Mr Featherstone asked the magistrate to adjourn his new matters to February 10.

Mr Featherstone asked if both sets of charges could be mentioned on the same day and his matters joined together.

The Queensland Police Service has alleged Mr Featherstone was pulled over by police on December 2 about 4.30pm travelling along Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd towards Gladstone.

Police alleged officers found about 180g of methamphetamine, 64g of cocaine, marijuana and GHB in his vehicle.

It is alleged police also found a shortened shotgun, taser and knife.

Detectives arrested Mr Featherstone and executed a search warrant at a Gladstone home the following day.

The matters are expected to be before the Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 10.

Mr Featherstone was remanded in custody.