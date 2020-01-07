Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
cocaine powder in lines on a black background
cocaine powder in lines on a black background
News

Alleged meth, cocaine supplier to apply for Supreme Court bail

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of transporting over 200g of meth and cocaine into the Gladstone region has decided to apply for supreme bail.

Anthony John Robert Featherstone appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday on several drug charges including driving while a drug was present in his system; possess dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons and possessing dangerous drugs schedule 2 quantity of or exceeding schedule 3.

The court was told he was facing two sets of charges; the first set relating to his alleged offending on December 2, 2019 and this second set involving similar charges however it was not made clear if this offending was related.

Mr Featherstone, 43, was denied bail for his December offending last month on separate charges including possess and supply dangerous drugs, possession of weapons and possess explosives.

In court Mr Featherstone asked the magistrate to adjourn his new matters to February 10.

Mr Featherstone asked if both sets of charges could be mentioned on the same day and his matters joined together.

The Queensland Police Service has alleged Mr Featherstone was pulled over by police on December 2 about 4.30pm travelling along Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd towards Gladstone.

Police alleged officers found about 180g of methamphetamine, 64g of cocaine, marijuana and GHB in his vehicle.

It is alleged police also found a shortened shotgun, taser and knife.

Detectives arrested Mr Featherstone and executed a search warrant at a Gladstone home the following day.

The matters are expected to be before the Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 10.

Mr Featherstone was remanded in custody.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        premium_icon 25+ Businesses together for bushfire appeal

        Business The idea came from Halo Hair Studio owner Jade Jones, who fundraised when the Deepwater fires devastated the region.

        UPDATE: Missing man located

        UPDATE: Missing man located

        News The 20-year-old man reported missing from Gladstone was found overnight

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today.

        ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        premium_icon ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        Health The duo went of a weight loss journey because they wanted to play with their young...