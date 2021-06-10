Alleged lockdown escapees could face jail time

Police are waiting until it is considered safe to interview the Victorian couple who skipped Melbourne's lockdown and brought Covid-19 to Queensland as they ramp up their investigation into the dangerous border breach.

Police say the couple could face prosecution in three states, and possible jail time, if they are found to have lied about their reasons for leaving Melbourne during the two-week lockdown.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed on Thursday that they had not been given an exemption to enter Queensland and it was 'now up to police to investigate…"

But officers have not yet been able to interview the pair, who remain in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after both tested positive for Covid-19

It's understood Queensland Health contact tracers, who are scrambling to track the couple's movements, are the only ones who have spoken to the 44-year-old woman and her husband.

Police are waiting until the couple are declared virus-free before interviewing the pair who drove to Caloundra after entering Queensland via Goondiwindi on June 5.

A long line of cars queues at a Covid-19 testing clinic at Caloundra Hospital, after two people from Victoria tested positive. Picture: Steve Pohlner

As well as investigating if they lied on border declaration passes, officers will also investigate whether they failed to scan QR codes at a string of public places they visited, including McDonald's Goondiwindi and three Sunshine Coast cafes.

Queensland police are working with Victorian and NSW counterparts on the investigation.

They say the couple could face similar action to a trio of young Logan women who were fined in Victoria and then prosecuted in NSW and Queensland for breaching COVID-19 rules in all three states during a trip to Melbourne at the height of the pandemic in mid-2020.

The skipper of a luxury superyacht, which illegally brought Melbourne construction magnate Mark Simonds and his family to the Gold Coast last August, was also heavily fined by NSW authorities and prosecuted in Queensland.

Failing to comply with border directions in Queensland, or providing a false border direction, carries a maximum penalty of up to six months' jail or a $13,345 fine.

Originally published as Alleged lockdown escapees could face jail time