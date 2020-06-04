Alleged killer praised ‘adorable’ Willow

When Willow Dunn was born, the woman who would one day become her stepmother gushed over her on social media. Now she is co-accused over her death.

A WOMAN accused of murdering her disabled stepdaughter initially gushed over the baby on social media when she was born.

Stepmother Shannon Leigh White, 43, was yesterday charged with Willow Dunn's murder after the four year old was found dead at her Cannon Hill home on May 25.

Willow's father and White's partner Mark James Dunn has also been charged with murder.

Willow Dunn. Picture Facebook

Both were charged under the new definition of murder that covers reckless indifference to human life.

But comments made by White when Willow, who had Down syndrome, was born paint a very different picture to the allegations now levelled at her by police.

Facebook post by Shannon Leigh White who has been charged with Willow’s murder.

In November 2015 White had been best mates with Willow's mum Naomi Dunn for the better part of two decades.

When Willow was born White congratulated her friend.

"My best mates baby willow such a beautiful sole can't wait to meet her," she said in post.

"So adorable Naomi u done a amazing job with such a roller coaster pregnancy ur such a great mum an a awesome friend love u babe."

Facebook posts by Shannon Leigh White who has been charged with her stepdaughter's murder.

In response Naomi, who would die in a matter of weeks due to complications with the birth said:

"Awwww you're making me cry. Love you lots."

White responded "over 20 years of friendship an staying forever (sic)".

After Naomi's death White began a romantic relationship with Dunn.

Willow, left, with her father Mark Dunn who has been charged with murder. Picture Facebook

Police will allege White claimed her partner was aware she did not want to be a stepmother to Willow and that she never changed her nappy or fed her.

It will also be alleged White had noticed Willow seemed unwell - but neither she nor Dunn took the little girl to the doctor.

On May 8, just weeks before Willow's death, White made another post on Facebook.

"Does anyone know when nail shops open".

Dunn and White will face court again on July 20.

White congratulates her friend on the birth of Willow.