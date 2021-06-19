Menu
Counter-terror police have arrested a 24-year-old man in Sydney for allegedly supporting Islamic State. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Alleged IS extremist caught in Sydney

by Caroline Schelle
19th Jun 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:06 AM

An accused Islamic State supporter who was allegedly found with recipes for explosives in Sydney has been arrested in anti-terror raids.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in raids carried out at properties at Chester Hill and Sefton on Friday.

Police at the scene of a property were a Chester Hill man was arrested for allegedly supporting Islamic State. Photo: Supplied
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was allegedly an IS supporter and was found with extremist material. Photo: Supplied
Police claim his online behaviour had been escalating and he had collected a large amount of extremist material.

It’s alleged he was also found with several improvised explosive recipes.

The Australian Federal Police and NSW Police will hold a press conference about the arrest on Saturday morning.

More to come.

