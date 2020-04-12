Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Alleged hooning offence leads to coronavirus fines

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE COVID-19 infringements have been issued at Burgowan after police were called out to a vehicle allegedly doing burnouts.  

The incident happened near Torbanlea about 5pm on Saturday.  

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer were issued to the driver and two passengers, three males, aged between 25 and 32.  

Police were alerted to a vehicle doing numerous burnouts in a number of locations near Howard and Torbanlea.  

The 32-year-old male driver has also been charged in relation to the burnout offences.  

His vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days and he will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast editors picks fcpolice hooning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open in Gladstone this Easter weekend?

        premium_icon What’s open in Gladstone this Easter weekend?

        Business We’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region this Easter long weekend.

        Briggsy’s Birds: Vibrant galah renowned as a playful bird

        premium_icon Briggsy’s Birds: Vibrant galah renowned as a playful bird

        News Birds form permanent pair bonds, although they will take a new partner if the other...

        Obituary: Farewell to loyal Dougie

        premium_icon Obituary: Farewell to loyal Dougie

        News Tribute to ‘beautiful, uncomplicated, loving, larrikin man with a heart of gold...

        ‘Fantastic job’: How local council rescued drought-hit town

        premium_icon ‘Fantastic job’: How local council rescued drought-hit town

        News $300,000 spent trucking in water after supplies ran dry.