Alleged Darwin gunman’s brother releases statement

CLINTON Hoffmann, the brother of alleged gunman Ben Hoffmann, has said he and his family are "distressed" and "shocked" about Tuesday night's events in which four people were killed and a woman injured

Clinton is a well-known Top End businessman.

In the statement he said: "There is public speculation that the offender was my brother Ben Hoffmann."

"It is important at this time to allow the proper and thorough investigation of these matters by the Northern Territory police and I do not wish to do or say anything that might interfere with or compromise that investigation.

"Having said that, I wish to express my, and my family's deepest condolences to all of those affected by those events including the families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, the injured woman and those who came into harm's way.

"We are as shocked and distressed about these events as the community around us.

"In the fullness of time, it may be appropriate to say more.

"At present, I thank my friends and colleagues for their understanding and their expression of support, especially to me, my mother and other members of my family.

He concluded the statement saying he would not be making further comment on the matter to allow "legal matters to properly run their course".