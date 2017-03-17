Alleged Gladstone ice trafficker to face Supreme Court

The man is alleged to have trafficked ice from December 2015 to December 2016.

AN ALLEGED Gladstone ice trafficker will be tried before a jury in Rockhampton's Supreme Court.

The Crown will allege Nathan Buddy Harris trafficked ice between December 1, 2015, and December 1, last year.

He'll also stand trial for allegedly supplying ice between October 24 and November 3 last year, and allegedly possessing ice and marijuana on November 2 last year.

Mr Harris appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video link from jail, where he is being remanded, while the charges were committed to the higher court.

His lawyer, Cassandra Ditchfield, did not apply for bail on his behalf.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece submitted to the court six statements as evidence for the trafficking charge and four statements for the other three charges.

Ms Ditchfield conceded there was sufficient evidence against Mr Harris, who chose not to enter a plea or make any comment on the charges.

He will face the Supreme Court at an unconfirmed date later this year.