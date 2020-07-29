Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MENTIONED IN COURT: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt, has appeared in Murgon Magistrate Court charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs across the South Burnett region. Picture: Facebook
MENTIONED IN COURT: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt, has appeared in Murgon Magistrate Court charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs across the South Burnett region. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Alleged drug trafficking grandma ‘wheelchair bound’

Sam Turner
28th Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 29th Jul 2020 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED drug trafficking grandmother, who is wheelchair bound on bail has had her case mentioned in Murgon Magistrates Court.

Sandra May Castle was arrested earlier this year through Operation Butza, a special drug investigation run by Murgon police, which aimed to target and shut down the ­trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs within the South Burnett region.

Authorities allege Ms Castle supplied drugs worth more than $83,700 during a six-month period, and is facing more than 60 drug related charges, including trafficking, supplying, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan addressed the court in Castle's absence, to inquire about a variation in her bail so she could contact her son and daughter who are both in custody.

The 60-year-old Blackbutt woman was granted bail on April 21, after being in police custody since late January.

READ MORE:

Grandma granted bail with only six months to live

TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in Burnett drug op revealed

Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

He discussed at length about Castle's terminal liver cancer, saying she has been "confined to a wheelchair" since the diagnosis.

The court heard Castle had been struggling with her mobility and mental health, and wanted to contact her family, even if it was by phone, for peace of mind.

Mr Ryan tendered to the court two documents written by her doctors, outlining her medical condition.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair explained how the defendant could in fact, contact her son and daughter as a part of her previous bail conditions.

Mr Ryan withdrew the application, and went onto tell the court he had received the brief of evidence.

The court heard Mr Ryan would consult Castle, but would most likely be proceeding to a registry committal to a higher court.

Mr Sinclair concurred, adjourning the matter until August 25.

Community Newsletter SignUp
alleged drug trafficking editors picks murgon magistrates court operation butza sandra may castle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        premium_icon Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        Motor Sports Changes to the format have proven to be more exciting for racers and spectators.

        Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        premium_icon Step back in time: Gladstone Commercial Hotel’s rich history

        Business Now called the Reef Hotel, the premises was purchased by the Ganim family in...

        Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        premium_icon Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

        Environment Colin Boyce MP’s comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane...

        Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        premium_icon Can you help? Search for Gladstone WWII relics and stories

        News The Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch is holding a celebration of VJ Day on August 15.