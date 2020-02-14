Menu
DRUGS: Police seized 15g of ice and about 500g of marijuana from a South Gladstone address on Wednesday.
Crime

Alleged drug trafficker to spend weekend in jail

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:15 PM
A 23-YEAR-OLD will spend the weekend behind bars after he appeared in Gladstone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a number of drug-related charges.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police conducted a search warrant at a South Gladstone address on Wednesday.

He said during the search police seized 15g of ice and about 400g of marijuana.

He said police also located a rifle on the roof of the property.

Tyson Jeffrey Ellis was charged with a total of 16 offences including two counts of trafficking a dangerous drug, two counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and a number of property and drug paraphernalia offences.

Sgt Butcher said the drug seizure was a good result for police.

“It takes the numbers off the street of the amount of illicit drugs around and for sale,” Sgt Butcher said.

“(It’s) quite a significant amount, it’s quite concerning that it’s being trafficked and sold around Gladstone.”

Sgt Butcher said Mr Ellis was known to police.

Mr Ellis was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

