Alleged drug trafficker bailed to attend rehab program

A Coast woman will attend WHOS to help with her drug addiction.

An alleged drug trafficker has told the court she would be attending a drug rehab program after spending three months in custody and being released on bail.

Tamika Shae Maker fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday to vary her bail conditions so she could attend WHOS Najara rehabilitation centre.

Maker’s lawyer Patrick Meehan told the court because the narcotics anonymous meetings would not have her back at her bail residence until 11pm, they requested to have her conditions revised as her curfew was set at 7pm.

In the bail application on June 5, police prosecutor Allison Johnstone opposed Maker being released on bail, saying charges Maker was facing in the Supreme Court were serious.

They include trafficking dangerous drugs.

“We say that it will likely be a substantial period of imprisonment for the 63g of methamphetamine gross and we will await the certificate to return in September for confirmation of purity,” Ms Johnstone said.

“The allegations of trafficking are strong and we say we have a strong case against her considering all the individual components of that offending.”

Mr Meehan told the court Maker’s alleged offences were mainly the result of a previous “horrible” marriage, during which she was introduced to drugs.

Maker had spent three months in custody before she was released on bail.

“At the time of the offending, the defendant had an issue with the use of illicit drugs,” Mr Meehan said.

“There’s no doubt she needs support to refrain from the return to illicit drugs.”

Mr Meehan told the court the Supreme Court matter wouldn’t be finalised until about Christmas as the drug analysis for the possession charge would not be returned until September.

“There was an issue with at least one of the (alleged) possessions where on analysis it wasn’t an amphetamine at all, it was some sort of protein powder,” he said.

Magistrate Ron Madsen said if she decided not to participate in the program anymore, she would have to surrender herself to police within 24 hours.

“If she wants to leave there because she’s finding the process too hard, she can’t just think that she can be doing whatever she wants during that time now and she won’t be caught,” he said.

He granted her new bail conditions.

The court heard Maker intended to plead guilty to all charges.