Alleged cop basher has charge upgraded, matters adjourned

Toolooa man Aaron Andrew Channell had his matters, including a grievous bodily harm charge, adjourned in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Toolooa man Aaron Andrew Channell had his matters, including a grievous bodily harm charge, adjourned in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man accused of bashing and sidelining one of Gladstone’s most experienced officers had his matters heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court for the second time on Tuesday.

Toolooa man Aaron Andrew Channell, 23, was excused from appearing before Magistrate Bevan Manthey and police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd.

The two counts of serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm were upgraded to grievous bodily harm.

The Observer reported on March 3, the incident involving the alleged grievous bodily harm charge occurred last November.

A QPS spokesman said the officer and his colleagues attended an address on Larsen St in West Gladstone at 11pm on November 28 in relation to a car driving in a dangerous manner.

“It will be alleged he (Channell) then became aggressive and abusive and struggled with police,” the spokesman said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Police will also allege the man punched the Detective Sergeant and another officer and wrestled with police.

“As a result the man was arrested and was taken to Gladstone watch-house and then was transported to hospital for observation of some minor injuries.

“The Detective Sergeant and another officer sustained cuts, abrasions and bruising after repeatedly being punched.”

The following matters, including the grievous bodily harm charge, were adjourned by Mr Manthey for a third mention date of March 23, 2021:

– Possess utensils or pipes that had been used

– Possessing dangerous drugs

– Dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance (Type 1 vehicle related offence)

– Fail to provide specimen as required of breath for breath test or saliva for saliva test

– Obstruct police officer

More Gladstone Magistrates Court news:

- Gladstone man blows over three times legal limit

- Swag of drug items uncovered in Gladstone

- Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge