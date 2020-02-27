Alleged cat killer’s bizarre court appearance
A MAN accused of killing his neighbour's cat and stringing it up to a car has appeared in court on a fresh charge of possessing child exploitation material.
Police have alleged they seized various items including a mobile phone, computers and electronic devices from Kewarra Beach man Kodie James Love, 23, as part of their investigation into the cat's death and alleged stalking of a Trinity Beach man.
It is alleged while inspecting the phone they allegedly located images consistent with child exploitation material.
Police also alleged they found a telescopic baton at his home.
He appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court on a total of seven charges today, including the new charges of possession of child exploitation material and a weapon.
His solicitor Michael Finch told the court the serious animal cruelty charge would need to be heard in a higher court, but Mr Love could elect which court some of the other charges could be heard in.
He asked for the case to be adjourned for a week so Mr Love can "work out his elections".
The case was adjourned until March 5.
In a bizarre exchange outside court Mr Love was asked whether he had anything to say to the cat owner, to which he responded talking about a giant rabbit before giving a thumbs up.