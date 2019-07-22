Menu
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said a man and a woman charged with child abduction were allegedly attempting to flee the district. Liana Walker
Crime

Alleged car thieves were trying to 'flee town': Police

liana walker
by
22nd Jul 2019 11:16 AM
A MAN and a woman who were charged with child abduction at the weekend were allegedly trying to flee town.

Gladstone police Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said Clayton Miles, 35, and his 22-year-old partner, both known to police, allegedly stole a Landcruiser from the Gladstone Hockey fields on Friday night around 10pm with a four-year-old boy and a puppy inside the car.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said the couple allegedly drove the car to several locations before dropping the boy at McDonalds on Glenlyon Rd around 20 minutes later, where his family and passer-bys found him.

"We believe they were stealing a car to flee the Gladstone district," Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

"We don't think there was any deliberate act to try and take this child, it was just unfortunate circumstances that this child was in the back of the car."

He said information from the public and CCTV footage were used to identify the alleged offenders.

"We treated it as a very high priority, there was patrols, information from members of the public," he said.

"A lot of things came together to help us locate the child first and the car later."

Sgt Andersen said this sort of crime "unfortunately" does happen in Gladstone.

He said police worked to tackle car thefts in the region on a case by case basis.

"We encourage people to lock their vehicles and make sure the keys aren't left in them," he said.

"We regularly contact businesses in town to collect CCTV when vehicles are stolen and we actively target people who do that."

Both alleged offenders were charged with one count each of abduction of a child under 16, endangering children by exposure and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Miles will appear in Gladstone Magistrates court today on these charges.

The woman will appear on August 13.

Gladstone Observer

